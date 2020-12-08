BBB Torch Awards for Ethics recipients announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has announced the recipients of the 2020 Torch Awards for Ethics.
The awards are one of the ways the BBB highlights and recognizes companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices.
The 2020 Torch Award recipients include:
- Dear Heart Designs in the Small Category
- The Burn Shop in the Medium Category
- ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls in the Large Category
- First Step of Wichita Falls in the Nonprofit Category
Seven other finalists were also recognized for demonstrating commitment to ethics and customer satisfaction:
- Night Shift Computers
- Tease Salon
- Texas Farm Bureau Insurance
- Cornerstone Dental
- All American Car Wash
- Vernon Auto Group
- KMOC FM
For more information about the BBB, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.