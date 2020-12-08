Kell House Museum hosts Santa Claus this month

By KAUZ Team | December 8, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kell House Museum will be hosting Santa Claus for the holidays for two weekends this month.

Santa’s elves will guide visitors and put on a play titled “The Magical Rocking Horse.” The tour will include a visit with Santa, a stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a craft and a stop in Santa’s workshop to create an ornament to take home.

Santa’s House will be open on the following days:

  • Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person for anyone age 2 and older. Children under 2 years old will be admitted for free.

Reservations and masks are required. All social distancing protocols will be followed.

To make a reservation, click here.

For more information, call (940) 723-2712 or send an email to kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

