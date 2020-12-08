Man ejected from car in single vehicle crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being ejected from his car off the side of the Emanuel Davis Overpass in Wichita Falls, according to Sgt. Maloney.
Monday around midnight Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a single-car rollover accident on Emanuel Davis Overpass. The driver of a Black Chevrolet HHR jumped the curb causing his car to flip multiple times.
Police suspect the driver may have been intoxicated. Two guns, one of which is suspected stolen, and THC were also found on the scene.
This incident is currently under investigation.
