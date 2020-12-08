Wichita County Public Health District finalizes new quarantine procedures

WICHITA FALLS ,TEXAS (TNN) -The Wichita County Public Health District finalized new Center for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines, for Wichita County.
The Wichita County Public Health District have been working non-stop, figuring out the best ways to implement the new guidelines that came out on December 2.
The new updates will impact those individuals quarantined due to COVID-19 cases, household and non household contact.
“So for a case who has COVID -19 it will be ten days now from symptom onset instead of the fourteen that we have had since the beginning of the global pandemic.” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director Wichita County Public Health District.
Individuals who are in isolation due to household contact must quarantine for ten days from symptom improvement and ten days from date of last contact for individuals of none household contacts.
However, one new change the health district will not be following, is the CDC’s recommended seven day test out period.
“You can test too early and test negative and have the virus in your body and still transmit it to other people so we felt like that was too low of a standard for our community.” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director Wichita County Public Health District.
The health district hopes these new guidelines will help lessen the stress of our already overwhelmed health care system and contact tracers.
“When we’re getting 180 cases a day it’s just too much so we are making an active choice to kind of met in the middle if you will so we can still investigate those cases but have a shorter time frame.” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director Wichita County Public Health District.
For more information on Wichita County Public Health District COVID-19 updates visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.