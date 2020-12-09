Kiowa Casino hosts Cash for Toys Drive

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel is hosting its 13th annual toy drive as a cash drive this year, turning your donations into holiday cheer for kids and freeplay rewards for you.
Participants can give $10 or more each day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. until Dec. 12 to earn a spin on a virtual wheel for a chance to win $12 to $200 in freeplay rewards.
The participation donations used to enter will benefit several child advocacy groups, local charities and churches working to make the holiday special for children in the area.
Organizations that will receive the proceeds include: Sheppard Air Force Base Children’s Program, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Grandfield Fire and EMS, Kiowa Tribe, Wichita Falls Fire Department and Burkburnett Fire Department.
“Now more than ever, it’s so important that we come together to make the holidays a time of hope — and to do so as safely as possible,” Steve Abangan, Interim COO/GM said. “It’s an incredible honor to get to give back to our community each year. We are so grateful for our dedicated guests who always go above and beyond to lend a helping hand.”
Through the annual toy drive, Kiowa Casino & Hotel has distributed more than 30,000 toys to families in need over the years.
Participants must be 21 years of age or older and the donation given is nonrefundable.
For more information and the complete list of rules, click here or calls 1-(866) 370-4077.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.