Some people still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms weeks after recovering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For some who’ve contracted COVID-19, the symptoms of the virus have stuck around for weeks. Some health experts have dubbed them ‘COVID Long Haulers.’
“Sometimes that does take quite some time for those two, the taste and smell, to come back,” Lou Kreidler, director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said. “For some of those they have chronic to start with or they’re on medications, we’ve had a lot individuals, several blood pressure medications will cause people to have a chronic cough.”
I asked on Facebook if that was happening to you. Many answered. Loss of taste and smell, fatigue, headaches, and a cough is what has stuck around. But Kreidler says COVID- 19 is not the only illness to do this.
“Meningitis or encephalitis, any of those,” Kreidler said. “Sometimes it can take some time to get over those.”
As we reach month nine of pandemic, some people are even catching the virus for a second time.
“We’ve began to see who were positive in early spring and into the summer to now are testing positive again and are symptomatic,” Kreidler said.
Kreidler adds that anyone who continues to have COVID-19 symptoms after recovering from the virus should get in contact with their doctor.
