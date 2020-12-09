Texas DPS extending WF drivers license office hours

The longer office hours are an initiative to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 DL office closures in 2020. The offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions. DPS also implemented Saturday hours to help address this issue, and appointments are still available at many offices on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 of this year for renewals, replacements and election identification certificates. Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible.