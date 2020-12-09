Wichita County Sheriff’s Office delivers gifts for over 400 children in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the sixteenth straight year, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office delivered gifts across Wichita Falls for children in need this holiday season.
“The families come and pick up the gifts to take and we’ve had times where parents are moved to tears because they’re so grateful for the gifts that are given to them and that others would stand up and do that for them,” said Executive Director of Patsy’s House Denise Roberts.
The sheriff’s office says it takes about three months to plan for drop off day and through the years, they’ve been able to help more children at different organizations like Patsy’s House.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of so many families and we have seen a greater need this year because of the pandemic,” said Roberts. “We know that need is always there but even greater this year.”
The program started off with just 20 kids in 2004. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office and their partners helped over 400 children.
“We really do want children to feel that hope and we want them to have healing and be able to move on and be normal little citizens within our community and know that there are people that stand with them and stand up for them,” said Roberts.
