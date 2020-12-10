COVID-19 vaccine means good news for oil and gas industry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, the Federal Drug Administration voted to approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization. The approval of this vaccine is a good sign for the oil and gas industry, which has been hit heavily by the pandemic.
“These vaccines have already been approved in Canada and other European countries and so, we’ve seen global demand return to pre-pandemic in countries that have reopened their economies,” Jason Modglin, President of Texas Association of Oil Producers, said.
The industry has been hit with both the pandemic and a drop in oil prices. Futures even went negative in mid-April. This all cost producers a lot money and for thousands, their jobs.
“We hope that our fields return to where they were just a year ago,” Modglin said.
But there is good news, over the last month the price per barrel is back in the mid $40 range, and is rising.
“Anything above $50 is good territory for Texas, that’s where you see an uptick in rig activity and exploration and bringing these wells back online,” Modglin said.
If all goes well, the vaccine puts the country in a better place to recover economically from the pandemic
“If we see that occur, if we see economies continue to open up, we’ll continue to see the price of oil rise,” Modglin said.
