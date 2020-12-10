Employers can still choose to follow CDC 14-day quarantine guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines have been updated for Wichita county ,however employers have the right to stick to the original CDC 14- day quarantine period.
“The employer has the responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace for their employee.” said Penny Miller, President of Wichita Falls My HR Department.
According to Miller, many employers choose the CDC 14-day guidelines because it’s less confusing, but if employees do have to stay home they will be compensated.
“Families first coronavirus response act the FFCRA fourteen days that their out the first time they would get paid whether their employer has a paid leave program or not.” said Penny Miller, President of Wichita Falls My HR Department.
However the FFCRA applies to employers with fewer than 500 employees, but a company that has less 50 employees may be exempt under certain circumstances.
“Who told you to stay out and why there are a number of wickets you have to run in order to have that ability to take that FFCRA sick leave.” said Penny Miller, President of Wichita Falls My HR Department.
Miller says the best thing employees can do is know their options, and their employers policies when it comes to taking time off to quarantine.
The FFCRA was passed by Congress in April and will end December 31, unless Congress decides to make an extension for the act.
For more information on FFCRA visit the U.S. Department of Labor website.
