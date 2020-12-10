Nocona organization provides meals for community members in need

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Every other week, hundreds of cars pull up to the Nocona Ministries to receive much-needed meals from the “A Hand Up” Foundation completely free of charge.
“I just felt it in my heart,” said A Hand Up Founder Brian Boyd. “We started out off a church in Nocona Hills out of a little pantry.”
Twelve years later, A Hand Up now serves around 300 clients and helped distribute turkeys donated by the Wichita Falls Food Bank and News Channel Six for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“A lot of your viewers helped donate a lot of those turkeys which helped us a lot because we usually pay $5,000 for our turkeys and this year we did not have to so we were very blessed in that situation,” said A Hand Up Project Manager Dorothy Couch.
While this generosity made a huge impact, Boyd says the massive distribution wouldn’t be possible without the team around him.
“We’ve got a lot of special volunteers,” said Boyd. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have anything.”
For now, A Hand Up is preparing for the Christmas holiday and although a lot of work still needs to be done, Boyd doesn’t forget to take the time to appreciate the hundreds of lives his organization continues to help
“I never in my wildest dreams thought it would end up like this,” said Boyd.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.