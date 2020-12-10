Rider football team advances to area playoffs due to COVID-19 forfeit by Ft. Worth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rider High School will not play Ft. Worth Northside tomorrow night due to a forfeit by Northside.
The school made the decision due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Rider will automatically move forward to the area rounds of the playoffs.
The next game will be next Friday at the Ratliff Stadium against the winner of the El Paso Burges and El Paso Ysleta game.
Updates can be found on the Rider Raider Football Twitter page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.