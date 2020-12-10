Two men arrested for the theft of Lauren Landavazo Memorial Horse Statue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two men have been arrested and warrants have been issued for two more in the theft of the Lauren Landavazo Memorial Horse Statue.
Tyler Darland and Zachary Kaiser were arrested in Bowie and taken to the Montague County Jail.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still in the process of locating Dakota James and Brayden Seward.
All four men are being charged with theft over $2,500 but under $30,000.
Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1. It was destroyed but Wichita Falls police say the remains have been recovered.
The theft garnered support from all over Texoma from multiple organizations and politicians.
The Landavazo family was in attendance at Thursday’s press conference. Lauren’s father says the support he has seen from the Wichita Falls community over the last two months has given him hope.
“Just felt blessed to be a part of this community,” Vern Landavazo said, “to go through what we’re going through, the support that we get, it’s hard to overstate how important that is.”
The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office is now in the process of bringing all four men before the grand jury.
