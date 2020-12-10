Two new deaths, 141 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 141 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 206 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,451 cases in Wichita County, with 2,591 of them still being active.
There have been 5,699 total recoveries, 41,951 negative tests and 161 deaths.
There are currently 2,500 patients recovering at home while 91 are in the hospital. 25 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,026 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 6,883 (80+) and Case 8,447 (50 - 59).
There are 141 new cases, 91 hospitalizations, and 206 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 91
Stable = 66
Critical = 25
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
Stable - 6
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 13
Critical - 9
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 1
