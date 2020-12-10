WFISD receives $8,000 for P.E. equipment from WF Optimist Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A big donation was made to the Wichita Falls ISD today by the Wichita Falls Optimist Club.
The organization donated over $8,000 to help buy P.E. equipment for every elementary school.
The club first saw the need in a post from Fowler Elementary’s principal which led them to reach out to the district’s health and wellness specialist to see about donating to every school.
“Well I think it’s just awesome how Wichita Falls has always been that way to just step up,” said Julie Henderson, WFISD health and wellness curriculum specialist. ”We have so many great clubs and organizations that have stepped in and helped the school district in so many ways and so for the Optimist Club to do this it’s really heart warming.”
Each classroom will get its own bag of equipment to use and delivery of it all will happen next week.
