Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital will be hosting a blood drive due to a critical blood shortage.
The drive will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital boardroom.
COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors are also needed and all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential plasma donors.
Donors will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt, a FandangoNow Movie Pass and a chance to $500 through a daily drawing.
To schedule an appointment, call Carrie at (940) 553-2804 or click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.