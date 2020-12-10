Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive

Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive
. (Source: Texas Blood Institute Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | December 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 11:30 AM

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital will be hosting a blood drive due to a critical blood shortage.

Our blood banks are in critical need of donations. They also need covid convalescent plasma donors. Please consider...

Posted by Wilbarger General Hospital on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The drive will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital boardroom.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors are also needed and all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential plasma donors.

Donors will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt, a FandangoNow Movie Pass and a chance to $500 through a daily drawing.

To schedule an appointment, call Carrie at (940) 553-2804 or click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.