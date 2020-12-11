Bank employees deliver bikes and toys to organizations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Christmas approaches, employees at American National Bank & Trust take part in Banking on Kids.
This started with the Bank’s Executive Vice President Donald “Bubba” Whately about 35 years ago.
“Now we’ve got several of our co-workers and directors and friends who come in and donate money and we go around and now we’re buying more and more bikes and other gifts,” said Damon Whatley, Senior Vice President at American National Bank & Trust.
Employees contribute to donations, which goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls, Interfaith Ministries, and Children’s Aid Society. In the last couple of years, donations have doubled.
“I think the more people that get involved, we just start to get bigger and bigger. Pretty much it’s contagious. It’s contagious what we do,” said Camilo Canales, IT Officer at American National Bank & Trust and founder of Banking on Kids.
Each organization receives bicycles. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls get two bicycles to give out at each of their five branches.
“We just want to say a big thank you to employees of American National Bank. Without them, 10 little ones would go home and not have these bikes. But now, we’re going to bring some great smiles and joy to some kids all across Wichita Falls,” said Cara Sauceda, director of programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.
Bank employees do not know or get to see the children when they get the bicycle. Randy Cooper, executive director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls sends them photos after the bikes are given to the kids at their Christmas party. The organizations pick kids who are most in need.
“We’ll have the parents come and pick up a bike and sneak it home so that it can be under the tree or Santa Claus can be giving it to them on Christmas Day,” said Kris Gossom, executive director at Interfaith Outreach Services.
This year, a couple dozen bank employees raised about $3,600. The leftover money after shopping was distributed evenly to the three organizations.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.