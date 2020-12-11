Economists say the COVID-19 vaccine will benefit small businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For small businesses in Wichita Falls, the pandemic has meant a years worth of hardship but better days could be coming soon.
“To really repair the economy, the first step is to have a solution to the health crisis,” Sarah Quintanar, an economics associate professor at Midwestern State University, said.
An emergency authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been granted Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.
“The hope is that having the vaccine available, we can see some growth,” Quintanar said.
This comes as many small businesses are struggling months after the pandemic began.
“Many are just hanging on by their fingertips,” Walter Lambert, CARES Business Consultant, America’s SBDC at MSU, said. “Several clients I’ve talked to are waiting ‘til the end of December you know, to see if there is a light at the end of tunnel.”
One of the programs providing relief, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, is coming to an end. Applications close at the end of the year.
You can apply for EIDL here.
If your business still needs to apply for an EIDL loan or has questions about what comes next in terms of federal relief, you can get in contact with the Small Business Development Center at MSU Texas. Their EIDL hotline can be reached at (800) 695-2955.
“A lot of people are looking at that EIDL loan as potentially a safety net depending on how things turn into 2021. I mean the outlook is still pretty uncertain,” Lambert said.
What comes next for the economy is not set in stone. If a majority of people don’t think the vaccine is safe, it could mean the road to recovery will be longer.
“If you see consumers not actually taking the vaccine and not actually believing that it’s effective, if that’s a widespread belief, then we wouldn’t expect it to have a significant on getting out of the crisis in terms of economics,” Quintanar said.
