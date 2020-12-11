First Alert Weather Day for Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A storm system crosses the area Sunday morning and early afternoon bringing rain and snow to Oklahoma and north Texas. The heaviest snowfall will be across northern and western Oklahoma with lighter amounts across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Amounts will range from an inch north of the Red River in southern Oklahoma and a dusting to one inch in north Texas. The snow and rain will push out Sunday afternoon and evening.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.