Home Depot makes donations to Salvation Army, WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Home Depot in Wichita Falls is spreading some holiday cheer.
That comes in the form of donations to two organizations that are some of the most important to the town.
“This year, Home Depot gave every store some money to spend in their communities,” said Stephany Vasquez, Home Depot merchandising manager. “We took some of that money to buy some gifts for, to donate to the Salvation Amy and then we took the rest of it to show an appreciation luncheon for the Wichita Falls Police Department.”
Home Depot’s staff expected at least 80 officers to stop by and by noon they had already served 40.
Not only did they get fed but each officer also got a goodie bag filled with candy, sanitizer and a hand-written thank-you card from the store’s employees.
