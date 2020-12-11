Mixed precipitation chances look possible Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday morning we have a 60% chance of showers primarily in the morning hours. However the cold front will have moved through by then cooling us down to about 57 for the high tomorrow. Friday night going into Saturday we’ll have a low of about 34 with clear skies. Then on Saturday it looks cool but we dry out. We will have a high of about 50 with partly cloudy skies. The low Saturday night is going to be right around freezing. We do have a 20% chance of precipitation going into Sunday’s so an isolated flurry or mix of precip cannot be completely ruled out.