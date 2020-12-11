UPDATE: One in custody after manhunt near Sunset

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect has now been arrested.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed murder suspect near Sunset, TX.
The sheriff’s office says they’re looking for a male who they believe is in the area of Lawhorn Lane and Highway 101.
Residents in the area should lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Everyone else should avoid the area and not pick-up any hitchhikers.
