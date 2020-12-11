Ruby is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a dog named Ruby who is in need of a forever home.
Ruby is about 1-2 years old and is good with people and animals alike.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and Ruby is already spayed. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.