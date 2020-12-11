Three new deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 123 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 95 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,574 cases in Wichita County, with 2,616 of them still being active.
There have been 5,794 total recoveries, 42,446 negative tests and 164 deaths.
There are currently 2,533 patients recovering at home while 83 are in the hospital. 24 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,000 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 7,442 (80+), Case 4,914 (70 - 79), and Case 6,093 (70 - 79). There are also 123 new cases, 83 hospitalizations, and 95 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending December 11 are as follows:
Total new cases - 808
Average Positivity Rate - 17%
Case Type
Contact = 81 cases
Close Contact = 48 cases
Community Spread = 81 cases
Under Investigation = 598 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 14 cases
6 – 10 = 18 cases
11 – 19 = 73 cases
20 – 29 = 127 cases
30 – 39 = 134 cases
40 – 49 = 136 cases
50 – 59 = 107 cases
60 – 69 = 102 cases
70 – 79 = 61 cases
80+ = 36 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 83
Stable = 59
Critical = 24
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 12
Critical - 8
80+
Stable - 19
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.