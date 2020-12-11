Three new deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | December 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:25 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 123 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 95 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 8,574 cases in Wichita County, with 2,616 of them still being active.

There have been 5,794 total recoveries, 42,446 negative tests and 164 deaths.

There are currently 2,533 patients recovering at home while 83 are in the hospital. 24 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 1,000 tests still pending.

The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 7,442 (80+), Case 4,914 (70 - 79), and Case 6,093 (70 - 79). There are also 123 new cases, 83 hospitalizations, and 95 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending December 11 are as follows:

Total new cases - 808

Average Positivity Rate - 17%

Case Type

Contact = 81 cases

Close Contact = 48 cases

Community Spread = 81 cases

Under Investigation = 598 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 14 cases

6 – 10 = 18 cases

11 – 19 = 73 cases

20 – 29 = 127 cases

30 – 39 = 134 cases

40 – 49 = 136 cases

50 – 59 = 107 cases

60 – 69 = 102 cases

70 – 79 = 61 cases

80+ = 36 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 83

Stable = 59

Critical = 24

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 3

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 6

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 15

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 12

Critical - 8

80+

Stable - 19

