Wichita Falls Maplewood Street extension on hold until after holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Maplewood Extension off Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls is now partially open to drivers.
“That corridor of Lawrence and Maplewood is a major shopping area for the city and for the region so we want to leave it open as best we can.” said Blane Boswell, Wichita Falls City Engineer.
However construction on the other side of Maplewood going towards McNeil has stopped, but will resume in January 2021.
“So after the holidays the first of the year they’ll start back finishing up what they have on the east portion and go onto the west portion which is on the McNeil end and start construction down there.” said Blane Boswell, Wichita Falls City Engineer.
The completion of the Maplewood extension is something most business owners along McNeil, says they are looking forward to as well.
“We’re hoping that it’ll increase business they’ll decide to come through here where we’ll have more eyes on our stores we still run into customers everyday that don’t know that we’re here.” said Jimmy Edwards, owner of Shallow the Bed Store.
Boswell is hoping this new extension will create more access, and a better experience for drivers in Wichita Falls.
The city says construction on the Maplewood extension should be completed entirely by April 2021.
