Windthorst Trojans defeat Wellington, advance to state title game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The #4 Windthorst Trojans defeated #3 Wellington tonight in the Class 2A Division II state semifinal game, advancing them to the state championship.
It was a packed house by both Trojan and Skyrocket fans in Vernon, where the semifinal game was played.
After an opening drive by the Skyrockets that lasted over 10 minutes, the ballgame went scoreless until the end of the 3rd quarter when Cy Belcher found Max Owen for a 26-yard touchdown pass to get the Trojans on the board.
The one Trojan score was all the points needed for them to bring the win home.
Ethan Belcher later secured the win with an interception to get the ball back to his cousin Cy, who took a knee to end the night.
The Trojans will face Mart for a state title at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, December 16th.
