Hospice of WF needs donations in order to $250 thousand dollar goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Hospice of Wichita Falls is still in need of $94 thousand dollars before they can reach their 35 Annual Tree of Lights goal of $250 thousand dollars.
Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a Radio Day with 102.3 FM The Bear on December 18.
For listeners to be able to in to donate and pledge as they listen to stories of past clients of the program.
“What a great way to leverage your money is to give to an organization like Hospice of Wichita Falls that gives so much care each and every year.” said Alisa Echols, CEO of Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Hospice of Wichita Falls says even if they don’t hit their mark by next week, they will continue to fundraise until their 250 thousand dollar goal is met, in order to provide care to patients in need.
For more information of Hospice of Wichita Falls visit their website.
