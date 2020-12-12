More athletes compete in 2nd annual Red River Throwdown

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Athletes are not able to compete as much this year, but today in Bowie close to 60 athletes gathered to compete in Scottish traditional events.
In kilts, athletes of varied strength and agility outdo each other at a Highland Games competition called the Red River Throwdown.
Youth joined the action as well as world record holders.
“Over the last five years, it’s been a great ride of world records titles and being examples for youth but also women too. The women’s class because anyone can do it,” said Elissa Hapner, 2016 World Champion.
The nine events include braemar, open stone, heavy weight for distance, light weight for distance, heavy hammer, light hammer, caber, sheaf, and weight over bar. Most of them involve throwing objects for distance. The signature event of the Highland Games is the caber toss, which looks like a telephone pole.
“The grass. The slopes. Everything else. So it challenges you as an athlete to show up and have to adapt to those things and still perform and compete well,” said Michael Dickens, six-time Masters World Champion.
In the second annual Red River Throwdown, there were twice as many athletes competing. This year they invited Blue Bonnets Dance School to perform Highland Scottish dances.
The competition concludes with bragging rights. The winner of each event earns a point for their team.
Last year, the Oklahoma team won at the Red River Showdown.
Next year, they hope to grow even more with more bands, dancers and entertainment.
