One dead after Saturday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man is dead after a shooting at Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls Saturday morning.
Wichita Falls police responded to a call for possible disturbance at 10:00 a.m. Officers found the man upon arrival.
WFPD officers said they were able to identify everyone involved, who were then transported to the police department to speak with detectives.
Names are not being released at this time.
The case is still under investigation, and this story is developing. Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.