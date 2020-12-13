Veterans graves get wreaths for the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather wasn’t going to stop dozens of volunteers from the annual Wreaths for Vets.
Wreaths for Vets started 10 years ago and grows every year. This afternoon about 850 wreaths were laid to honor veterans at the county cemetery in Wichita Falls.
It began with two wreaths to honor veterans who were denied wreaths from the nationwide organization, Wreaths Across America.
“Ted and Inez Foster and Ray and Laura Calvert put these on my brother and my son’s grave. And from then on we thought ‘OK. This is a neat idea. We can do this for other veterans,’” said Nubbin Johnston, Gold Star Father.
Johnston, his wife, daughters and grandchildren helped out today.
The American Legion Post 202 coordinate Wreath for Vets. A week or two before Christmas, volunteers place wreaths on veterans graves and majority of the other graves at the county cemetery.
“Because these people are forgotten basically so we put the wreaths out in remembrance of them and it really looks pretty up there when we get them all out,” said Ray Calvert, 1st Vice Commander at American Legion Post 202.
Veterans graves have a different sized wreath and an American Flag placed every year. The rest of the wreaths alternate every other year which graves it’s placed on.
“We found a new veteran this year. He was a confederate war veteran. So he gets a wreath this year. I don’t know how many years he’s had a wreath on his grave but this year he gets one for sure,” said Calvert.
American Legion Post 202 raise money throughout the year to buy new wreaths and bows. The artificial wreaths can last years but the bows do have to be replaced for the next time they go out.
