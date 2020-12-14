Atmos Energy makes $5,000 donation to MLK Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Atmos energy showed their support for the Martin Luther King Center in Wichita Falls on Monday.
The MLK Center usually has a scholarship breakfast on MLK Day to raise money but it was canceled. Atmos Energy stepped up and made a $5,000 donation to help make up for the money that was lost.
“We’re very proud that we can do that and we support the center here very much,” said Randy West, manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy.
Michael Davis, Coordinator for the MLK Center, gave his thanks to Atmos Energy and asked everyone to think about the kids’ futures.
“We appreciate Atmos Energy thinking about us in this time of need,” said Davis. “All donations are welcome and we want to thank you. I know the kids that are getting into school, trying to get to school, they will need the donations as well.”
Atmos Energy also made donations to the WFISD Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters and to the Women’s Faith Refuge on Monday.
