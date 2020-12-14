Healthcare leaders say mask wearing, social distancing must continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Coronavirus vaccines are being delivered this week and that includes to United Regional. While this is a a turning point for the fight against COVID-19, the work to stop the spread is far from over.
“This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Phyllis Cowling, CEO and President of United Regional said. “We’ve still got a tunnel in front of us, lets don’t make any mistake about that.”
United Regional will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
What we all must do now is continue to social distance, keep our hands clean, and wear a mask.
“The estimate of our current immunity rate or infection rate in the community is about nine to ten percent so we are no where near any kind of heard immunity and without the vaccination it would only mean more lives lost,” Rachel Reitan, a nurse practitioner at United Regional said.
Reitan adds the CDC recommends we all keep doing our best to stay safe, and that one day we hope to see heard immunity.
“Or you know the numbers are down so much that we don’t even have to worry about this anymore so that’s obviously the goal but we can’t say for sure when can say no more masks and no more social distancing,” Reitan said.
Vaccines won’t be available for most people until at least Spring. Safety precautions we’ve done all year protects people now.
“That’s great if you catch it and have a mild case, but its important to know that if someone does catch it from you, it could be unfortunately deadly,” Kimberly Allgood, family nurse practitioner for Community Heathcare said.
The first people to receive the vaccine will be those working closest to the virus.
