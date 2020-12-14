Mixed precipitation chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see cool conditions across the area. We will only have a high of about 45 with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 29 with mostly cloudy skies. Going into Tuesday we will have a 30% chance of precipitation. More mixed precipitation and maybe even a little bit of snow could try to impact our Northern counties. The low Tuesday night will be very cold around 26. There is good news though, the high on Wednesday looks to be a little bit warmer with a high of about 48. Going into Thursday temps will continue climbing where we will have a high of about 58.