Not everyone is on board with taking Pfizer’s vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pfizer’s vaccine has been rolled out, but some people still are not sure about it.
“I want to get the shot where I can leave this mask at home,” said Waylon Turner, a Wichita Falls resident, who will take the vaccine when it’s available.
Turner said he feels fairly safe during the pandemic but you don’t know how COVID-19 will affect each person.
Logan Echols isn’t convinced of the vaccine’s effectiveness.
“They came out with a vaccine so quickly. I don’t see the proof that it would work,” said Logan Echols, a Vernon resident, who is not willing to get the vaccine.
Echols adds he’s seen the impact of the virus first-hand where he works at the North Texas State Hospital.
Turner said another reason he will take the vaccine is to protect those he cares for.
Pfizer’s vaccines is the first one that’s been approved for emergency use with more in development right now.
