Wichita County expected to receive almost 2,000 Covid-19 vaccines within the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across the nation, hospitals are preparing for the arrival of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Among those receiving some of the supply are United Regional and North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls.
“We were excited to be part of the initial distribution into our community so that we can start getting vaccines into our health care workers and protect them,” said Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler.
Both hospitals will be sent 975 vaccines a piece, which the minium.
“We don’t have any idea when those vaccines will be received,” said Kreidler. “We have been told that should be received by mid-week, this week.”
After arriving, hospitals like United Regional will distribute the vaccine on a tier-based system, with tier one being those who work closely with Covid-19 on a daily basis.
“We have about 1,500 people on our tier-one list so, 975 would be about 60% of people taking the vaccine,” said United Regional CEO and President Phyllis Cowling. “We really don’t know at this point if we will run out or if we will have some leftover.”
Both Kreidler and Cowling estimate that the vaccine won’t be readily used on the public until the spring. In the meantime, they are pushing to educate the public on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
“At that six-week mark, the chances of you even getting it are much lower than if you had gotten the flu vaccine and contracted the flu virus,” said United Regional Nurse Practitioner of Infectious DIseases Rachel Reitan.
Although Pfizer’s vaccine has about a 90% effectiveness against Covid-19 compared to a regular flu shot’s 30-60% against the flu, it is unknown if the Covid-19 vaccine will have to be administered annually.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna is expected to get approval on their vaccines within the next few weeks. Once that is available, those in the lower tiers will begin to get vaccinated.
