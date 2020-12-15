Hospice Tree of Lights campaign ends Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hospice Tree of Lights 35th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign is nearing its deadline but you can still help.
At the end of the business day on Monday, $175,000 of the $250,000 goal had been reached.
This means $75,000 is needed to be raised by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.
Friday is Radio Day, which is always the biggest fundraising day for the campaign.
The star on top of the tree will be lit if the goal is reached by 5 p.m. and we’ll have it live on News Channel 6 at 6 p.m. on Friday.
If you would like to help them reach their goal, you can donate in the following ways:
- Click here to go to the Hospice website
- Drop by Hospice of Wichita Falls located at 4909 Johnson Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday
- During Radio Day on Friday at 102.3 The Bull you can call-in and make a donation live over the airwaves
- Market Street will also have a special donation location set up outside on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information you can visit the Hospice of WF Facebook page.
