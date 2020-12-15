JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer

Email City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAUZ Newschannel6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full-time Digital Content Producer.

Responsibilities include:

  • Producing content on all digital platforms.
  • Aggregating content and producing original material unique to digital platforms.
  • Updating text, image, video, and live content.

Ideal candidates require:

  • Solid grasp of AP Style along with creative writing skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of grammar, the ability to edit the copy of others and produce clean copy to self-publish on deadline is a must
  • Software, streaming video, and video editing software are a plus.
  • The ability to quickly learn newsroom computer software is key.
  • Demonstrate solid news judgment and be able to handle breaking news aggressively.
  • Ability to work well with a team.
  • The schedule may include days, nights, and weekends.
  • College degree or relevant experience in a related field: professional digital, and social media content experience and firm grasp of SEO techniques.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls, please. EOE-M/F/D/V

