JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer

KAUZ Newschannel6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full-time Digital Content Producer.

Responsibilities include:

Aggregating content and producing original material unique to digital platforms.

Producing content on all digital platforms.

Ideal candidates require:

Solid grasp of AP Style along with creative writing skills.

Excellent knowledge of grammar, the ability to edit the copy of others and produce clean copy to self-publish on deadline is a must

Software, streaming video, and video editing software are a plus.

The ability to quickly learn newsroom computer software is key.

Demonstrate solid news judgment and be able to handle breaking news aggressively.

Ability to work well with a team.

The schedule may include days, nights, and weekends.