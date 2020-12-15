JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAUZ Newschannel6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full-time Digital Content Producer.
Responsibilities include:
- Producing content on all digital platforms.
- Aggregating content and producing original material unique to digital platforms.
- Updating text, image, video, and live content.
Ideal candidates require:
- Solid grasp of AP Style along with creative writing skills.
- Excellent knowledge of grammar, the ability to edit the copy of others and produce clean copy to self-publish on deadline is a must
- Software, streaming video, and video editing software are a plus.
- The ability to quickly learn newsroom computer software is key.
- Demonstrate solid news judgment and be able to handle breaking news aggressively.
- Ability to work well with a team.
- The schedule may include days, nights, and weekends.
- College degree or relevant experience in a related field: professional digital, and social media content experience and firm grasp of SEO techniques.
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and link to your work to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls, please. EOE-M/F/D/V