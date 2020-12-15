JOB OPENING: Producer/Assignment Manager

KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas has an opening for a Producer/Assignment Manager. This position will involve overseeing ongoing editorial meetings with news staff in addition to producing urgent, impactful shows, writing stories, editing, and taking on an active role in producing social media and web content.

The ideal candidate will be able to provide direction to news staff in the formulation and implementation of ideas and exercise editorial control and content development. The candidate will be able to develop, maintain, and utilize outside contacts as resources and take a proactive approach to awareness of current and evolving issues in the market.

Primary duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Excellent verbal & written communication skills.

Demonstrate solid news judgment and strong journalistic ethics.

Strong initiative and attention to detail.

Be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts.

Knowledge of newsroom and web posting software.

Strong research skills, including online research using various search engines.

Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather.

Proficient in social media management.

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure.

Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring less experienced staff members; guide others to get the desired outcome.

Coordinate news crews in the field and communicate updates to news staff and management team.

Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment; work well with co-workers.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Experience as a reporter or anchor-producer preferred

Working knowledge of broadcast and digital writing styles

Able to handle high stress, deadlines pressure, and adapts easily to change

Able to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

Willing to work flexible hours and work well with coworkers

Great organizational skills

Applicant must be physically able to lift field camera, recorder, and tripod

Pre Employment drug screen and Motor Vehicle Check required

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.

Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. EOE – M/F/D/V