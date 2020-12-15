JOB OPENING: Digital Content Producer

KAUZ Newschannel6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a full time Digital Content Producer.
Responsibilities include:
- Producing content on all digital platforms.
- Aggregating content and producing original material unique to digital platforms.
- Updating text, image, video and live content.
Successful candidate will have a college degree and professional digital, social media content experience and firm grasp of SEO techniques.
Ideal candidates require:
- Solid grasp of AP Style along with creative writing skills.
- Excellent knowledge of grammar, the ability to edit the copy of others and produce clean copy to self-publish on deadline is a must
- Software, streaming video and entry level video editing software is a plus.
- Ability to quickly learn newsroom computer software is key.
- Demonstrate solid news judgement and be able to handle breaking news aggressively.
- Capability to work well with a team, in person and through email is a must.
- Willing to work weekends and have flexibility with schedules.
To apply, send your resume and a link to your most recent works to asmcareers@kauz.com. Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE M/F/D/V