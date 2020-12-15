JOB OPENING: Director

KAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a full-time. This is an opportunity for a leader who knows broadcast news operations. We are looking for a take-charge newscast Director/TD.
- Director will work with producers to coordinate and execute fast paced, multiple live shot, graphic- and animation-intense newscasts.
- Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions.
- Perform any production duties as assigned.
- Candidate must have strong technical knowledge of switcher, video servers, audio, and studio equipment.
- Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure.
- Working knowledge of Chyron graphics is a plus.
- Early morning, night, weekends, and holidays required.
Qualified applicants, send resume and link(s) to your best work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V