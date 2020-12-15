Mixed precipitation chances look likely today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to have cool conditions across Texoma. We will have a high of about 39 with a 40% chance of a mix of precipitation. A few isolated snow flurries can’t be ruled out south of the Red River today. It does look like a few areas could accumulate some snow well north of the Red River. Overnight tonight we will have a very chilly night with a low of about 26. Wednesday we will start a warming trend for a couple of days. We will have a high of about 45 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will continue that warming trend with a high of about 54.