New MPEC lights, downtown historic district and other WF city council updates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s what happened at Tuesday morning’s Wichita Falls city council meeting:
New downtown historic district
Indiana Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls is about to be Wichita Falls’ second historic district.
Wichita Falls city council approved Tuesday morning to partner with Downtown Wichita Falls Development to register the 900 block and a portion of the 1000 block of Indiana with the National Park Service and Texas Historical Commission.
City officials said with a new historic district, buildings already in that area can apply for a special tax rate and could encourage re-investments in that part of the city.
“Right now we are aware of three-four reinvestment projects if the historic district gets put in place that could be valued at $4.7 million,” Karen Montgomery-Gagne, the city’s planning administrator, said, “we recommend this as a solid investment in the downtown area.”
Kay Yeager to install new lighting system
Kay Yeager Coliseum is getting all new LED lights installed in the new year.
The city of Wichita Falls had approved spending the over $250,000 a couple of years ago, which went along with renovating the restrooms in the convention center. The restroom renovation had to be put on pause as the new hotel project at the MPEC is on hold; but city officials said now is a good time to move forward with the lighting project and prepare for possible 2021 events.
“We’re just ready to get geared up for when we get new events in there,” Blake Jurecek, the assistant city manager, said, “we’ve got hockey going on right now but not a lot of other events. When people start coming back to to coliseum, when COVID’s over again and people start feeling comfortable going out again, it’ll be a great new addition.” '
Health district receives $17,500 state grant
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be getting some state aid soon to help grow the city’s nutrition programs. The public health director said COVID-19 has slowed down efforts made by the district, Wichita Falls Area Food bank and WFISD Headstart to bring high protein and low sodium meals to community members. The $17,500 grant comes from the Texas Department of Health Services through the Texas Physical Activity and Nutrition Project; that aims are decreasing chronic diseases and health disparities in communities.
