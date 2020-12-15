Smith’s Gardentown see increase in tree sales despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Smith’s Gardentown Farms in Wichita Falls has seen an increase in Christmas tree sales this holiday despite COVID-19.
“We ordered even more than we did last year and we sold out all of our fresh cut Christmas trees already and ended up selling them faster than we did last year,” said Michael Foire, Smith’s Gardentown Farms Manager.
While COVID-19 did not impact trees sales, the virus did cause problems getting the trees delivered from Oregon to Texas.
“It was a very expensive freight bill to get that semi-truck from the west coast over to here. For whatever reason, their gas prices have gone up and there were issues with trucking,” said Foire.
The farm’s tree supplier also lost over 100,000 Christmas trees after months of wildfires destroyed acres of land on the West Coast.
However, Smith’s Gardentown Farms received 250 trees that were sold between November 27 and December 12.
While the farm no longer has fresh cut trees available, they have live trees that can last indoors for 10 days and then can be planted in the ground to admire year round.
For more information on Smith’s Gardentown Farms, visit their website.
