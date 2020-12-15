WFAFB is launching a new program in 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pieces are falling into place for an upcoming program at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
“We know that one in six people in our community are hungry and one in four children in our community are hungry. And we can be part of that to stop hunger,” said Taylor Offutt, nutrition services director at WFAFB.
The idea for the prescription food box program is now moving forward with the monetary means secured. Amerigroup is sponsoring the program and stopped by WFAFB this morning with a $10,000 check.
“We’re just super excited to be able to be on the part of this so that we can kind of help those people who need the most help right now,” said Andreina Biederman, community relations rep from Amerigroup.
The program will help people who are food insecure and may develop diet related diseases. It’s a 12-week program. Participants will get a 25-pound box of food weekly and will take a six-week virtual nutrition class.
“So this is being done in a lot of bigger towns with bigger food banks but this is going to be the first that we’ve done in our service area,” said Offutt
Participants will be determined by healthcare providers working with WFAFB across their 12-county area.
The providers will screen people for food insecurity. WFAFB is still in search of health care providers to partner with on this program.
For more information about WFAFB and to contact the Nutrition Services team visit their website.
