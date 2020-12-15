Wichita Falls Warriors giving back to the community this weekend at their games

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls Warriors unveiled their new ugly Christmas sweater themed jerseys that the team will wear for their games on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a fun time of the year and it’s even better to have two fun games like that on the same weekend,” said Warriors Defenseman Brennan Couet.
In the spirit of the season of giving, the team plans to auction off the jersey’s after Saturday’s game and donate the proceeds to Hospice of Wichita Falls as they make a final push to hit their goal for the tree of lights campaign.
“I think it’s a great cause,” said Couet. “It’s really cool that a fan will buy a jersey and you kind of get that chemistry with the people that are actually watching you play hockey and it helps you know the community.”
The real buzz, however, is on Friday night’s teddy bear toss. Students who bring a teddy bear to the game will receive free admission and be able to throw their teddy bear on the ice after the Warriors score their first goal.
“It’s something different and I think it helps bring excitement to the atmosphere,” said Warriors Head Coach Garrett Roth.
The teddy bear toss has become a tradition in the hockey community and will take place in the Falls for the first time since 2016 when the Wildcats were in town.
“It’s just raining teddy bears,” said Couet. “It’s pure chaos for a little bit but it’s a really cool site to see.”
The bears will be donated to Guardians of the Children - Falls Town Chapter. For Coach Roth he hopes the tradition will continue for years to come.
“The teddy bear toss is a staple in hockey and to be able to give those bears out to children and to give them something special for Christmas, to be thankful for and excited about is something that we’re very blessed to be a part of,” said Roth.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.