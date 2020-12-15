Wichita Falls YOC continues outreach amid renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center is still in the process of renovating their building, but they are not letting a bad roof stop their work in the community.
For the past 23 years the YOC has offered programs including arts and music to families on the East Side of Wichita Falls.
“This has been one of my best working experiences as soon as I came in here the love and the energy was so immediate and you need that when you’re working with different communities and people,” said Milan Jefferson, YOC Program Director.
However, with COVID-19 and ongoing roof repairs the center to decrease the number of programs they offer to the community.
Once the roof is complete the YOC hopes to paint the building and bring in new programs, geared towards STEM and youth mentorships.
“It’s all about love you know people see that what we’re doing here is a positive thing in the community so their more willing once you see something to is going on something positive you’re more willing to help that cause.” said Shannon Jackson, YOC Board Member.
In addition to receiving a $10,000 donation for roof repairs, the center has also donated food boxes, and Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.
“It was 1,260 boxes and they probably went to what about seven eight hundred families,” said Madeline Chappell, YOC Executive Director.
Chappell says all the work the YOC has been able to do for the community of Wichita Falls is only thanks to YOC staff: Shannon Jackson, Deon Townsend, Kylie Shayne, Xavier Carlyle and Milan Jefferson.
For more information about the YOC and how to donate visit their Facebook.
