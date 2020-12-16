Curbside voting available for COVID-19 patients for District 30 runoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday was the last day of early voting for the Texas Senate District 30 run-off between Drew Springer and Shelley Luther.
The Wichita County clerk’s office wants to remind people who have been quarantined with COVID-19 that the county does have curbside voting available.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 should not keep people from the polls.
Experts agree that the risk of having sick people voting in-person, as long as adequate precautions are taken at the polls, is pretty low.
In Wichita County, those precautions include curbside voting.
The county has had curbside voting in place, but the need has gone up due to COVID-19.
How a person votes curbside if he or she tests positive for COVID-19 is also different from traditional curbside voting.
“Typically, the person voting would send someone in to check them in,” said Gina Inman, a deputy clerk in voter registration at the Wichita County Courthouse. “In the case that they are COVID-19 positive, we are asking that they give us a call and then we will call the poll worker and have them go on out to the car.”
The measures put into place for curbside voting is the same as voting inside.
“You will need to wear a mask and the poll worker will be wearing a face cover,” said Inman. “They will also be sanitizing hands and sanitizing everything as soon as they are done with it.”
This is the third election that has taken place in Wichita County since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday is election day for the District 30 run-off.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Martin Luther King Center, Hirschi High School Cafeteria, Lee Wholesale Floral, Burkburnett Commissioner Pct 2 building, Iowa Park Tax Substation, and Electra Commissioner Pct 4 building.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.