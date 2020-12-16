Graham Municipal Airport receives $1.5 million TxDOT Grant

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Transportation Commission approved about $1.5 million for the Graham Municipal Airport during its December meeting.
The grant funds will reportedly be used for planned airport improvements, including improvements to the pavement.
A project construction bid is expected to be executed this winter and project costs will be funded through the city of Graham and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program.
TxDOT says they expect to provide about $60 million in funding to community airports for planning, constructing and maintaining their facilities.
