WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold. Look for lows in the 20s. Sunshine will be out in full force on Thursday and with south winds, temperatures will get a little warmer. Look for highs in the upper 50s! Clouds roll back in Thursday night and Friday with another frontal system that may bring a brief shower chance by night. Sunshine and slightly cooler weather can be expected for the weekend.