Kindergarten student brings gun to elementary school in Graham

This morning a kindergarten student brought a handgun to school in his backpack and showed it to another student. This student reported to a staff member that he was shown a toy gun. The teacher checked the backpack and determined that it was not a toy. The teacher confiscated the handgun and reported it to Mrs. Gatlin. Mrs. Gatlin reported to Sonny Cruse, Robert Loomis, and Officer Davis. Officer Davis and Mrs. Gatlin met with the student and parent.